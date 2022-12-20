UFO's? That's the only word that matches these extraterrestrial phenomena, if it really is. Footages have been captured over the farmland area near West Bend and Fredonia.

Eye Witness Accounts

A witness, Kimberly recalled the incident saying that she and her husband were driving on December 1 in West Bend when they thought they saw a white owl swoop in front of their vehicle. They realized that it wasn't an owl when the object returned and swooped in front of the car three more times.

"We have never seen even two in a row," she said. "We looked at each other and went 'okay, this is not an owl, what the heck is going on here'." The couple noticed similar lights in the sky and decided to film it. Kimberly said the lights kept moving east. "We watched it for several minutes before it even clicked in my head, I have my phone, I could record this."

Another witness, Ken, who was in Fredonia, which is about five miles from Kimberly's location, captured the phenomenon also. Andrea Lynn also filmed four videos of multicolored lights moving in circles and moving across the sky at a quick pace. One such video shows a single white light appear and three additional lights flash in a triangular shape around before disappearing.

Similar incident was experienced in Michigan on December 2 â€“ bright white lights moving erratically across the clouds.

New Office Receives Hundreds of New Reports

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the newly-established All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), confirmed that they received several hundreds of UFO reports from servicemen and women since July.

There were 144 such encounters, as per the Office of the Director of National Intelligence between 2004 and 2021, and 80 such incidents were captured on multiple sensors. Kirkpatrick said they have had lots of reportings. Officials said an updated report from the director of National Intelligence that will provide specific figures on new reports received since 2021 is expected by the end of the year.

Experts attribute the increasing number of reports and incidents to the outreach the department has done to destigmatize reporting potential encounters. And emerging technology such as future stealth bombers and stealth fighters, drones and hypersonic missiles being field by the United States and China could most probably be mistaken for a UFO.

Kirkpatrick said the AARO has been coordinating with the Pentagon and the US intelligence community to get the signatures of US technology to rule out those aircraft or drones.