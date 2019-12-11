In an extraordinarily rare occurrence, a Kentucky judge could face impeachment over charges of misconduct while holding her position. Only four cases of impeachment have happened in Kentucky, of which two were convicted. Dawn Gentry, the accused judge has denied all the allegations placed against her.

The family court judge is accused of having a threesome in the courthouse and asking a colleague to have group sex with her and Gentry's former pastor. The judge allegedly made advances towards a female lawyer and asked her to seduce her then-husband and to have a threesome with her former pastor and present case specialist, Stephen Penrose.

Accused of various misconducts

The judge has previously fired a lawyer for not donating enough money to her campaign to be reelected as the family court judge in 2018. According to a list of charges filed by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, Gentry had also removed another lawyer because they didn't contribute sufficiently to the campaign. Later this position was filled by Penrose. The charges also say that she hired Penrose because she was in a sexual relationship with him and not out of merit.

She is also accused of other charges which include permitting alcohol by keeping false timesheets in normal working hours and sexual misconduct. Gentry denies the majority of the allegations including her sexual relationship with Penrose. However, she said that occasionally her case specialist used to play the guitar during working hours and she used to go out for lunch with her secretary and Penrose.

A Kentucky judge to face impeachment in over a century

Gentry will face a disciplinary hearing but the date has not been set yet. But, Rep Adam Koenig of Kenton County says that impeachment could be an option because disciplinary hearings could take time.

If the impeachment happens she would be the first judge to face it in more than a century. Some lawmakers in Kentucky believe that there should be immediate action on such misconduct which tarnishes the name of the judiciary. She is being accused of abusing her power and disregard for the rule of law.