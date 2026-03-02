US-Israel Strikes On Iran Drive Demand For Safe-Haven Option; Gold Rises 2%

• Gold rises nearly 2% after U.S.-Israel strikes

• Spot gold reaches four-week high above $5,376

• Escalation follows killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

• Strong dollar limits further gains in bullion

The price of gold shot up on Monday due to increasing hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran to the point that investors were seeking safe havens to buy. Spot gold increased by 1.88 percent to 5,376.44 an ounce due to a high in over four weeks previously. According to data reported by Reuters, U.S. gold futures contracts surged by 2.7 percent to $ 5,389.20 in an ounce.

The demonstration was preceded by significant U.S- Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, which brought about resurgence of missiles and fuelling of apprehensions of a long-lasting regional tie. The price of bullion had increased by up to 2 per cent earlier in the session as Asia markets reopened indicating that there is robust demand in defensive assets.

Gold which has traditionally served as a hedge against political instability and financial market turbulence has been a constant beneficiary to over geopolitical outbursts.

Contrary to the past escalations in this war, there is a fairly high motivation here that both parties will keep escalating, perhaps, and this would create a rather hectic uncertain and, therefore, volatile environment not to mention a few days, the gold motivating factor is pretty healthy, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Dollar Strength Caps Gains

Though gold gained, a stronger U.S. dollar checked the gains. The dollar index increased 0.27 percent, which increased the prices of gold to the foreign purchasers and constrained the further gains. As reported by Reuters, even the bullion has so far shot up circa 64 percent in 2025 and this has been enabled by the solid central bank buying, the robust inflow of money into exchange-traded funds and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve to soften the monetary course in the subsequent months.

That momentum is carried on in the present spike with traders reviewing the world risk premium. The inflationary fear has also been promoted by the rising price of oil after the Middle East escalation, and it has strengthened the argument of gold as an insurance. According to independent analyst Ross Norman, the increased geopolitical risk made prices to be soared to some new heights.

Gold is close to being the best thermometer to indicate the lack of certainty in the world and to be a combination of metaphors, the mercury is spiking. The future of gold repricing is that we have to anticipate another repricing of the gold to record levels as we pass into an entirely new phase of geopolitical conjecture, he said. The U.S. figures on producer prices on Friday indicated that inflation has increased by more than anticipated in January, which adds to the argument of a lasting price growth. That background contributed to the safe-haven flows in precious metals even more.

Other Precious Metals Develop

Silver, platinum and palladium are other ones that garnered gains. Spot silver increased 1.3 percent to 95 per ounce, having registered a monthly profit in the month of February. Platinum continued to upsurge by 0.8 percent to a price of $ 2,383.50 and palladium upsurged by 2.3% to a price of 1,826.59.

The investors are now shifting their focus on a chain of the releases of the U.S. labor market reports, such as ADP employment survey, weekly jobless claims and the report of the non-farm payrolls, which may impact the Federal Reserve policy expectations.

Participants in the market will still be tracking events in the Middle East and the energy prices trends which so far still form the core of the inflationary and broader growth perspectives. As tensions in the geopolitical developments unfold and financial markets adapt to the emerging state of affairs, gold is on the center stage of the investment strategies of investors in search of stability despite the conditions of uncertainty.