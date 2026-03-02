• ASX begins search for new chief executive

The primary stock exchange in Australia is in the process of finding a new chief executive when the regulatory enquiries, a pending lawsuit and constant operational setbacks are taking a toll on its reputation. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) about this issue the Chief Executive Helen Lofthouse affirmed that she would vacate the post in May, having worked in the organisation (including four years in the top leadership role) ever since.

She has contracted a global headhunting firm to help in coming up with her successor. The change of leadership is accompanied by the fact that the exchange itself is under a lawsuit by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission relating to its failed blockchain-based trade settlement system, and a greater overhaul of technology failures and compliance violations.

According to investors, the forthcoming chief will be left with an institution that is in need of trust by regulators, issuers and market players at a time when the world exchanges are fighting fiercely over listings and capital inflows. According to Omkar Joshi, founder of Opal Capital Management, they need someone who reestablishes credibility and is actually interested in getting to the bottom of the challenges affecting them and is simply just working on the bottom, up to correcting the challenges. They have been committing errors, which were self-inflicted.

CHESS Upgrade Court Case

The most glaring court case in the exchange revolves around its intention to switch its aging CHESS clearing and settlement system to blockchain technology. In 2022, ASX noted it will write-down A$250 million it incurred on the project because the proposed distributed ledger solution had proven inappropriate.

ASIC subsequently commenced an action claiming that ASX lied to the investors concerning the timing and completion of the CHESS overhaul. The hearings at Federal Court of Australia are expected to start in mid June. As of 2021, ASX has been in the process of developing a new settlement system that does not assume full deployment until 2029 after abandoning the original blockchain program.

The prolonged schedule has attracted the wrath of certain investors who are worried about staying afloat and technological superiority. Sean Sequeira, investments chief at Australian Eagle Asset Management who is also an investor at ASX, stated that regulation management should be central in the new CEO mandate.

Although the shareholders would crave near-term returns, it is important to them at the given time to control the regulatory risk which would imply retaining those regulators who they are in contact with extremely pleased with what they are doing, said Sequeira. He also said that missteps in the recent past must have also led to the leadership change and he said that regulators have come up with a number of missteps.

Market Position Operational Glitches And Market Position

The reliability of the operations has also been questioned. In late 2024, ASX had gone offline which slowed down settlement of trades, casting fresh doubts on the resilience of key financial infrastructure. An announcement platform of the exchange also crashed on December 1 last year and put a hitch in the communication in the market.

According to regulatory data, the Australian stock exchange, ASX, dominates the A$9.9 billion of Australians A day market turnover of the majority of the equity market, and Cboe Australia dominates the rest. The opponents believe that the dominant market position held by the exchange lowers its competitive pressure to make fast reforms.

Datt Capital managing director, Emanuel Datt, said that having the ASX being almost a monopoly in the marketplace means that they are not subject to the same pressures that other businesses operating in Australia have, which decreases the sense of urgency to change. He termed recurrent outage as a symptom of a culture of sloppiness. Reuters data shows that the average volume of trading in ASX was A$6.9 billion in January. Using other figures, Hong Kong Exchanges and clears recorded HK272.3 billion daily turnover during the same period.

According to the World Federation of Exchanges, ASX has the ninth highest aggregate market capitalization of the Asia-Pacific region. ASX Chair, David Clarke has indicated that the incoming CEO will have to have good credentials in financial markets, transformation and risk management. The exchange further declined to comment on the process of recruitment.

The direction in leadership change is experienced during increased attention on the global level regarding market infrastructure resilience due to increasing trading volumes and the fast development of technology. In the case of ASX, the initial years of the new chief executive will, most likely, be characterized by restoring confidence during a period when the company has to overcome regulatory processes.