US Intelligence Warns Insider Threats Could 'Likely be an Issue' on Election Centers on Nov.5

A recent U.S. intelligence memo warns that insider threats will "likely be an issue" in election centers on November 5 and "could derail or jeopardize a fair and transparent election process."

This warning emerges as certain Donald Trump supporters are already raising concerns about potential issues with the voting process, igniting fears of possible violence if the Trump doesn't win. Trump allies have sought to place election skeptics in various positions within the electoral system. The latest bulletin references the Department of Homeland Security's definition of an insider threat as an individual who " will use his or her authorized access, wittingly or unwittingly, to do harm to an entity.'

Election Day Threat Warning

The bulletin was created by the Colorado Information Analysis Center (CIAC), which gathers intelligence from various agencies to compile threat reports for law enforcement partners.

It was shared online by Property of the People, an organization dedicated to transparency and national security. The CIAC report outlines how the extensive nature of the electoral process could lead to potential issues.

"Due to the nature of the United States elections process, many people are involved in administering or carrying out responsibilities that support elections, all of whom have a potential to be an insider threat," it says.

It also highlights warning signs to watch for, including people accessing systems they don't need to, remotely logging into computer networks at unusual hours, disabling security cameras, and disregarding agency protocols regarding software installation or access to restricted websites.

"The entire threat picture is elevated for this election," Kevin Klein, Colorado's Division of Homeland Security and Emergencies Management director told Wired.

"I think it's fair to say that insider threats are a greater concern than in previous elections."

Chaos Already Started

With just a week left until Election Day, the race is incredibly close. There are already reports of mail-in ballots being destroyed. Authorities, including police and the FBI in two states, are looking into fires at ballot boxes.

In Southeast Portland, Oregon, police are investigating a fire that took place early Monday morning, which resulted in the destruction of hundreds of votes from a ballot box.

At the same time, flames and smoke were seen emerging from a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, also early Monday morning.

"Targeted violence and terrorism associated with ideologically motivated individuals will continue to be a threat through the 2024 election cycle," it says.

"There is continued dialogue amongst individuals on extremist discussion groups and forums that the results of the 2020 elections were inaccurate, including calls to infiltrate the election system.

"Additionally, extremist groups continue to challenge the results of current 2024 primary election wins and losses in various states, increasing the likelihood that the general public loses confidence in the election system."