Chilling Video Captures Moment Male and Female Terrorists Enter Turkish Defense Company as 4 Are Killed and 14 Injured in Suicide Bomb Attack [WATCH]

Chilling CCTV footage captured the moment when male and female terrorists attacked the headquarters of a defense company in Turkey, leaving at least four people dead and 14 injured. Armed with rifles, the attackers launched a lethal assault on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), located near Ankara, at around 4 pm local time.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that two attackers, a man and a woman, had been "neutralized," though he did not specify if any other suspects were still at large. He said that authorities are actively working to identify the attackers and determine the group they are affiliated with, adding that three of the injured are in critical condition.

Terror in Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is attending the BRICS summit in Russia, confirmed the casualty count and denounced the attack as 'heinous.' Explosions and gunfire were heard outside the building on Wednesday afternoon, with photos from the scene showing a fireball and thick smoke rising near the complex's entrance.

Local media, citing unconfirmed reports, suggested that a suicide bomber targeted the front gate before the attackers clashed with security forces.

Turkish special forces were deployed to the site, with video footage showing dozens of soldiers rushing in as frightened employees barricaded themselves and hid from the terrorists, waiting to be rescued.

Chilling images show heavily armed gunmen climbing over turnstiles as they made their way into the building. Pools of blood and multiple bodies are visible on the ground outside the facility in photos from the scene.

Witnesses said that employees inside were taken to shelters by authorities and were not allowed to leave.

They also said that explosions may have taken place at different exits as workers were leaving for the day.

According to TV station NTV, a group of attackers arrived at the complex in a taxi during a shift change among security personnel.

The outlet also initially suggested that personnel at the facility may have been taken hostage, but it was later confirmed that no hostages were involved.

Firefighters, medics, and a helicopter were dispatched to the site as details of the terrifying attack began to emerge.

Terror All Around

Meanwhile, relatives of employees trapped inside waited nervously for updates about their loved ones. Images circulating online show a cache of weapons, including grenades, believed to have been recovered from the attackers, suggesting the death toll could have been much higher.

It remains unclear who is responsible for the attack, though Kurdish militants, ISIS, and leftist extremists have all carried out attacks in Turkey before.

Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara, said in a statement: "I am deeply saddened by the conflict and terrorist attack that occurred at the TAI facility in Ankara.

"I wish God's mercy upon our martyrs and a speedy recovery to our wounded. We condemn terrorism."

The explosion occurred while a major trade fair for the defense and aerospace industries was being held in Istanbul, which had been visited by Ukraine's top diplomat earlier this week.

Turkey's defense sector, well known for its Bayraktar drones, contributes nearly 80 percent of the country's export income, with expected revenues surpassing $10.2 billion in 2023.

TUSAS, one of Turkey's leading defense and aviation companies, plays a key role in the industry.

The company is responsible for developing KAAN, Turkey's first national combat aircraft, among other projects, and employs over 10,000 people. According to Turkish reports, TUSAS has also recently developed attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other types of aircraft.