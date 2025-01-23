US Gun Violence Prevention Website Taken Down; Visitors Being Redirected to 404 Error Message

The website for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, previously hosted on the White House site, is now offline. Visitors attempting to access the page are met with a 404 error message.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention was established by the Biden administration to address gun violence and expand legislative and executive actions aimed at saving lives. The office's initiatives included targeting illegal firearms, reducing violent crimes, and shutting down noncompliant gun dealers.

Under Biden, the office invested £350 million to address community violence and crack down on ghost guns—untraceable firearms linked to a surge in violent crime. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), ghost guns tied to criminal activity spiked by 1,600% between 2017 and 2023. They were connected to over 4,000 violent crimes, including nearly 1,700 homicides.

During Biden's term, the office made significant progress. It terminated more than 800 noncompliant gun dealers, blocked over 500 unlawful gun purchases, and achieved a 13.5% reduction in homicides. However, the future of these efforts is uncertain under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has pledged to reverse several gun-control measures implemented during Biden's presidency. Speaking at an NRA event in November, Trump criticized Biden's policies, including restrictions on devices used in mass shootings and stricter enforcement against gun dealers violating federal laws. Trump vowed to undo these measures within his first week back in office, possibly on his first day.

This move mirrors past actions by the Trump administration. Shortly after Trump was inaugurated, the U.S. Constitution's webpage disappeared from the White House site, sparking public outcry. The administration later promised its return.

The updated White House website now prominently features the slogan "America is Back" alongside a silhouette of Trump. The message underscores his return to the political stage following his defeat in 2020.

Gun rights have been a central focus of Trump's presidency. He has consistently voiced support for the National Rifle Association (NRA) and vowed to protect gun manufacturers and owners. His administration's stance marks a significant shift from the Biden administration's focus on gun control and reducing firearm-related violence.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention played a key role in combating the proliferation of ghost guns. These weapons were linked to high-profile incidents, including the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year. Despite the office's accomplishments, its website's removal signals a potential rollback of Biden-era reforms.

Critics argue that dismantling these initiatives could lead to increased gun violence. Proponents of Trump's policies, however, see the changes as a step toward protecting Second Amendment rights.

As Trump implements his agenda, the debate over gun control and firearm safety is likely to intensify. The removal of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention website is just the beginning of a broader battle over America's gun laws.