US Gas Shortage: Was a Woman Seen Hoarding Gas Using Plastic Bags Amid Panic Over Fuel Shortage?

The Colonial Pipeline hack that shut down the major gasoline and jet fuel pipeline to large swaths of the south and the east coast, has led to panicked drivers overwhelming gas stations amid a shortage of gas in the aftermath of the attack on the nation's largest fuel pipeline.

As more panicked consumers rushed to their nearest gas stations to fuel up before pumps run dry, a video of a woman stocking up on gas at a Kroger's gas station using plastic carry bags started circulating on social media.

The cellphone video, shot by an eyewitness driving by, starts off with the woman sets a bag filled with gasoline down before tying the bag's handles together as the fuel leaks from the bag on to the forecourt. She is then seen removing another carry bag from the trunk of her car to place the leaking bag inside it before loading it in her car. Watch the video below:

Twitter Reactions

The clip, shared on Twitter, has amassed more than 1.5 million views on the platform and thousands of likes, retweets. The post also racked up thousands of comments from netizens with some pointing out that the woman's actions were not only illegal but also a safety hazard.

"Someone like the person filming couldn't tell them that this was dangerous and illegal?," wrote one user, while another commented, "The plastic bag will dissolve in minutes- as the gas spills over a wide enclosed area and is exposed to enough oxygen it will spontaneously combust."

"I am sure the vapors will cause a nice headache - a rear in collision might cause a big poof. @kroger needs to post "no gas bagging" sign. One brake slam or cigarette light might turn into a blazing inferno," opined yet another.

The post also evoked some amusing responses from Twitter users. Here are some of the funny reactions to the video:

Turns out the clip is an old video from December 2019 and was shot in Houston, Texas. The clip was originally uploaded on Facebook and garnered more than six million views at the time, as reported by Daily Mail at the time.