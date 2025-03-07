Southwest Airlines Flight Delayed after Female Passenger Strips and Parades Unclothed Through Cabin for 25 Minutes

A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Phoenix was delayed after a bizarre incident involving a female passenger who stripped completely and caused chaos on board. The woman walked through the cabin unclothed for nearly 25 minutes, forcing the aircraft to return to the gate.

The flight had just started taxiing for takeoff on Monday when the unexpected disturbance occurred. Witnesses say the woman suddenly removed all her clothes and began shouting. Passengers were left stunned as she walked up and down the aisle, yelling and jumping.

"She started jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs," one passenger told NBC News.

Videos circulating online show the woman completely stripped, shouting at passengers while crew members attempted to manage the situation. Several travelers were visibly shocked as the incident unfolded. The airline quickly informed airport authorities, leading to police intervention.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that officers removed the woman from the flight after it returned to the gate. She was transported to the NeuroPsychiatric Center at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital in Houston for medical evaluation. Authorities stated she was not arrested or charged.

One passenger claimed the woman screamed about having bipolar disorder while hitting various parts of the plane. Some reports suggest she even attempted to approach the cockpit, increasing concerns among the flight crew.

Southwest Airlines addressed the incident in a statement on Thursday, saying, "Local law enforcement met Flight 733 upon return to the gate due to a customer situation onboard." The airline did not provide further details about the woman's behavior.

The disruption led to a delay of more than an hour, frustrating many passengers. Some travelers expressed surprise that no formal complaint was filed despite the extreme nature of the incident. A passenger told NBC News that the woman should be held accountable, especially since children were on board and witnessed her actions.

The exact reason behind the woman's behavior remains unclear. Authorities have not disclosed whether she had a prior medical history or if any further action will be taken. The incident adds to a growing number of mid-flight disturbances reported on U.S. airlines in recent months.