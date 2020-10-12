After being discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, US President Donald Trump has now boasted that he is immune to COVID-19, and he has successfully defeated the "crazy horrible China virus." Twitter, on the other hand, has now flagged the president's tweet for spreading misleading information.



President Trump claimed in his recent interview with Fox News that he is immune to the virus. Trump even asserted that he feels good after returning from the hospital where he and First Lady Melania Trump got proper treatment for COVID-19.

"I even feel good by the fact that you know, the word immunity means something — having really a protective glow means something. I think it's very important to have that, to have that is a very important thing I beat this crazy horrible China virus."

Trump even posted on Twitter that the doctors have now left the White House and that he "can't get it (immune), and can't give it."

As of now, there is no evidence that people are immune to coronavirus if they have been infected once. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specifically warned everyone not to assume themselves immune if they have tested negative for Coronavirus. Following Trump's tweet, Twitter put an official warning label saying the tweet violated the platform's rules about spreading misleading and intentionally harmful information related to COVID-19.

"We placed a public interest notice on [President Trump's] Tweet for violating our Covid-19 Misleading Information Policy by making misleading health claims about Covid-19," a Twitter spokesperson said on Sunday.

Trump's Clash with Anthony Fauci

Trump's administration is highly criticized for the way it is handling the coronavirus pandemic. Several Democrats, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and others, have pointed out in their individual statements that Trump's administration has failed to tackle the pandemic.

In addition to the Democrats, America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has also criticized Trump's reelection campaign.

In a statement to CNN, Fauci stated that Trump's reelection campaign used his words of context to make it look like he praised the president for his dedication and hard work against the virus.

"In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Fauci said in a statement to CNN on Sunday. "The comments attributed to me without my permission in the [Republican] campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 214,000 Americans and infected more than 7.7 million. The virus has also put the economy of several countries on a standstill. The results of US Election 2020 will help everyone understand when they can expect an effective vaccination from the United States.