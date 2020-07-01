Joe Biden called a Fox News reporter a "lying dog face" on Tuesday after being asked if he has tested for "cognitive decline". The incident took place at a press conference where the former Vice President was taking questions from reporters. Biden also criticized President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn't the first time that Biden has used the "dog face" insult to someone. He drew enough flak for making similar comments to a college student earlier this year. However, his campaign later tried to mellow down his comments by calling it a joke.

Biden Feels Offended

The incident happened around the time the press conference was drawing to a close when a Fox News reporter raised his hand for one final question but was interrupted by Biden who then blurted out: "You're a lying dog face," before adding that he has been "constantly tested". The reporter had apparently questioned Biden's mental acuity.

The reporter had asked, 'I'm 65, I don't have the word recollection that I used to have, I forget my train of thought from time to time, you've got 12 years on me, sir - have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?'

Biden was taking questions for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Standing in front of a giant American flag at a school in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the presumptive Democrat nominee initially appeared to lose his cool but later regained his patience. Later, to mellow down things, Biden's campaign pointed out that the phrase was from a famous John Wayne movie and Biden's remarks were more a joke and need not be taken seriously.

Not the First Time

Biden's age and mental acuity have time and again been subject of media scrutiny. So much so, that even Trump has often targeted Biden and his campaign over this. This isn't the first time that Biden has used the "dog face" insult. He was criticized earlier this year for calling a 21-year-old college student, Madison Moore, a "dog face" after being asked about his poor show in Iowa. Moore had said that she had never been to a conclave to which Biden had said, "You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier."

However, Thursday's remark spiraled from Biden's comments on Trump's cognitive ability while criticizing him for the response to the pandemic. "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on," Biden said.

Biden said that Trump forgets everything after reading reports and fails to take action. He described Trump's decision as "historic mismanagement of the biggest public health crisis in 100 years that is continuing to cost Americans lives and wreck our economy."

"Month after month, as leaders in other countries took the necessary steps to get the virus under control, Donald Trump failed us. It's almost July and it seems our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and abandoned the battlefield," Biden added.