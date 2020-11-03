A gambler from the UK has reportedly staked $5 million on President Donald Trump winning the election, a wager that is believed to the biggest ever political bet. The former banker made use of private bookmarkers registered on the Caribbean island Curacao for the bet at odds of 37/20, which means that he can get a $15 million payout, as reported by The Sun.

The mystery gambler went all-in with confidence after having a discussion with 'Trump camp insiders', as per reports. "Word of this bet has done the rounds and we think it's the biggest ever made on politics," a source from the betting industry told the news organization.

Gamblers Believing in Trump

While illegal in the US, being on the results of political events are popular in the UK and many other nations, and the 2020 presidential election is becoming the greatest betting event of all time. Trump beat the odds in 2016 and the gamblers are keen on a repeat of the performance this time again. "Donald Trump will likely wake up with a spring in his step as more and more people think he could stay for another term," gambling comparison site OddsChecker stated as reported by the New York Post.

In the last few hours, 71 percent of the money wagered on the US election was on Trump, as confirmed by the site, which the head of marketing, Sam Eaton claimed as a 'remarkable' swing. "The 2020 election is following a very similar betting pattern to the one we witnessed back in 2016. The closer we got to election day, the more money came for Donald Trump," Eaton said.

He added that many of the part-time gamblers are willing to wager on the election today, and given the bigger returns on Trump they are more likely to take side with the current presidential. One bookmarked, Paddy Power told The Sun that 93 percent of wagers had been on Trump in the last 24 hours. It will be interesting to see what happens in the election as the Trump administration also faced criticism in recent times for the way it tackled the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The US is the worst affected nation due to the pandemic.