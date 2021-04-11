US Developing Physics-Defying Weapon to Fight against Advanced UFOs

To combat China's growing dominance in aerospace technology, the Pentagon is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars to build a 'Space-Time Modification Weapon' that could defy all laws of modern physics while screeching across the skies. This new initiative from the United States is based on the works of controversial scientist Dr Salvatire Pais.

Screeching Across Skies without any Resistance

According to Pais, an artificially generated high-energy electromagnetic field is capable of manipulating the quantum vacuum that underlies the entire universe. If such a force can be created around an aircraft, it could screech across the skies without any resistance.

Pais believes that such an aircraft could travel at mindblowing speed, thus combating any threat posed by other militaries. A report published in Daily Star suggests that Pais has been handed over $500,000 to study more about the possibility of creating such a spacecraft.

Tic-tac UFO Sighting Triggered Research

It was in 2004 that an unidentified flying object baffled US Navy officials. As UFO sighting became common, the US Navy deployed fighter jets to encounter them. However, the UFO screeched across the skies at an incredible speed, and advanced fighter jets failed to trail the unknown spacecraft. It was from this point in time that the United States started thinking of an ultra-advanced spacecraft capable of trailing high-speeding vessels developed by China.

"The Chief Technical Officer of the Naval Aviation Enterprise personally wrote a letter addressed to the examiner claiming that the U.S. needs the patent as the Chinese are already 'investing significantly' in these aerospace technologies," Brett Tingley and Tyler Rogoway wrote on the Drive.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists believes that the UFO that baffled US Navy could be most probably of extraterrestrial origin. According to these conspiracy theorists, advanced aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years to monitor human activities, and they argue that no human technology could do the maneuvers performed by the infamous tic-tac UFO.