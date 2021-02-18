Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that advanced aliens from distant civilizations have visited Earth many times in the past. According to these conspiracy theorists, governments and space agencies like NASA are aware of extraterrestrial existence, but they are covering up the facts surrounding alien life to avoid public panic. Alien believers strongly argue that several people have even encountered aliens in real life, and Chicken farmer Joe Simonton was one person who allegedly saw extraterrestrials.

Simonton's Unusual Experience

Simonton allegedly met aliens at around 11.00 AM on April 18, 1961, and the extraterrestrials even tried to serve him intergalactic pancakes. He was aged 60 at that time, and aliens visited him at his farm in Eagle River, Wisconsin. Simonton added that aliens reached his farm in an unidentified flying object (UFO).

The man claimed that three aliens who had a height of 1.5 meters, wore black or navy blue clothing with turtleneck shirts and helmets came out of the UFO, and they offered him a piece of pancake. One alien asked for water from Simonton, and he readily gave these extraterrestrials sufficient water.

US Air Force Investigated the Incident

As Simonton told everything that he saw to the press, the United States Air Force (USAF) conducted an investigation to solve the mysteries surrounding the incident. Astronomer J Allen Hynek was deployed by the USAF to investigate the event, and he took one of the pancakes to the Air Force Technical Intelligence Center for analysis. Upon analysis, the team found that the pancake was made from flour, sugar, and grease.

"There is no question that Mr. Simonton felt that his contact had been a real experience," Hynek wrote in his report, Daily Star reports.

The US Air Force called the experience of Simonton ''Unexplained''.

Later, in a book named The W-Files: True Reports of Wisconsin's Unexplained Phenomena, author Jay Rath reinvestigated the event, and he claimed that the wheat in the pancake was of an unknown type.

A few weeks back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief, had claimed that alien existence on Earth is real. Eshed also added that world powers like the United States and Israel are in regular contact with aliens, and made it clear that there is a galactic federation that controls space activities.