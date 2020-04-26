Live

The SARS-CoV2 virus which causes COVID-19 has infected 2,898,082 people across the world and killed 203,025. It first emerged in China's Hubei Province. However, the epicenter shifted to Europe. Now the US has emerged as the center with the death toll mounting rapidly.

As of now, the US has reported 939,235 confirmed cases and most of them are from the state of New York, which has remained the business capital of the world for decades. The US now accounts for the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world and the death toll in the country has surged to 53,934.