A few of the NBA facilities might re-open as early as on Friday, ESPN reported but it does not mean that any the resumption of the suspended season is going to happen after it got halted due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

The NBA was the first of all the major professional sports in America that got halted due the novel virus outbreak on March 11 after Rudy Gobert who plays for the Utah Jazz was tested positive.

NBA facilities may re-open on Friday

But as a handful of American states, notably Georgia, are starting to loosen stay-at-home restrictions, the league could be moving to allow players to return to practice facilities in those areas. The workouts would be voluntary, and individual in nature, EPSN said on its website. It also reported that the league is working with teams based in locales with stricter stay-at-home orders to find alternative arrangements for their players.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment. Some American states have been much harder hit by the coronavirus than others. The NBA was about one-quarter of the way through its regular season of 82 games for each team when the season was halted. The playoffs had been scheduled to start last week and conclude in mid-June.

(With agency inputs)