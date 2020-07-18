As the world continues to struggle to fight the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the number of new infection cases and the death toll continue to increase every day. The US, which is suffering the worst of the pandemic is witnessing the number of deaths increasing day by day.

In a recent report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US, made a forecast that the nation is going to suffer the death of 157,000 people by August 8. The organization informed that the forecast is based on 24 individuals forecasts who are from outside institutions. According to the latest forecast, the US can witness almost 157,205 deaths by August 8, with a possible range of 149,9567 to 168,305.

COVID-19 Deaths in US

The CDC stated on its website that the state-level forecasts suggest that the cases of new deaths in the coming four weeks can probably exceed the number that was reported in the last four weeks in 22 states and two territories. The latest projections come as the country's death toll has surpassed 139,000. The US has more than 3.6 million confirmed cases of the deadly virus as per the latest updates.

In spite of the rise in the number of cases in the US, the President Donald Trump has ruled out a national mandate that needed people to wear face masks, as reported by Republic World. Trump mentioned in an interview that he wants people to have freedom. He also claimed that he does not believe that if everybody wears a mask, everything will suddenly disappear.

Coronavirus Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world as it has infected more than 14.1 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 580,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire and the number of cases is getting more in number with each passing day. Scientists around the world are working to find a cure as many vaccine candidates are currently under trial.