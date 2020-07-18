China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is witnessing a rise of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in recent times. The province has reported 17 new cases of the deadly novel virus in the last two days following 149 days of no infection. According to the Chinese health authorities, the region has seen a spike in cases, as one case was confined on Thursday and 16 on Friday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) has sent a medical expert team on Saturday to the Xinjiang for investigating the epidemic amid the rise in the domestic cases, deputy general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the Global Times.

New Coronavirus Wave in China?

Feng Zijian, deputy director-general of China CDC stated that the region is currently investigating to find out the source of the infection cases that are rising with every passing day. Feng mentioned that the scale of the epidemic in the region is still unclear and needs more field investigation.

Another team of 21 medical staff members from Wuhan flew to Xinjiang on Saturday morning to help in the fight against the outbreak. The Chinese city of Wuhan is the place where the virus probably originated and it was one of the hardest-hit places in the world. The team carried medical detection instruments that include extraction apparatus, nucleic acid detection kits.

A team of 21 medics from Jiangsu Province also flew to Xinjiang on Saturday to assist in the full-scale screening procedure. Following the public health emergency, the capital of the region, Urumqi has suspended public transport.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 14.1 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 580 people globally in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the disease, which is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the virus outbreak followed by Brazil and India.