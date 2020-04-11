Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that once proper testing of coronavirus spreads nationwide, Americans would have to carry around certificates of immunity for the virus. Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that it is possible and it might well have some merit actually.

Fauci informed CNN that it will be done to make sure who are vulnerable people to the disease and who are not. This is something which is being discussed amongst upper authorities to battle against COVID-19 disease. The idea of registering people who are believed not to be at risk of infection have been suggested by Louisiana Republican Sen Bill Cassidy.

Trying antibody tests to confirm whether someone is infected of coronavirus is one of the major steps that will be taken said federal and state officials. Dr Fauci said that a large number of tests are going to be available within a week but their validation will be an important point. "You need to make sure that they're consistent and that they're accurate," he added.

Testing everyone will help officials to make better economic decisions

A huge number of people are infected but have been showing asymptomatic signs. Nobody knows from where they have got the infection and where they are going to transmit. It will be easier to formulate strategies to curb the spread if their antibody tests positive. This will help officials to shape the decision whether they should reopen the US economy or tighten the social distancing guidelines. "The virus kind of decides whether or not it's going to be appropriate to open (economy) or not," he said.

There has been a continuous increase in the number of deaths at hot spot regions like New York, New Jersey, and Michigan. But there is also stabilization in the number of new cases confirmed due to coronavirus. New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the number of patients in intensive care units have fallen on Friday. This is the first time that city witnessed a decrease in the number of patients since the outbreak started.

US recorded 33,606 new cases on Thursday and 33,752 on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities reported from around the nation has surpassed 18,700 as the number of infection cases has reached 503,177 so far.