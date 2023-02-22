US Bombed Nord Stream Pipeline; Germany, Sweden and Denmark Helped the Cover-up, Russia Says at the UN

Russia repeated the allegation that the US was behind the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipeline last year and demanded independent international investigation into the sabotage that happened last year. Russia pressed the charges at the UN on Tuesday and added that Germany, Sweden and Denmark helped the US cover up the act of sabotage.

There was "proof that explosives had been planted" near the pipeline during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) exercise in September last year, the Russian representative to the United Nations said.

Smoking Gun

Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, told the UN Security Council that the 'smoking gun' clearly points to the American role in the planting of explosives on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. He highlighted the fact that preliminary investigation done by Sweden and Denmark found the bombing was an act of sabotage.

However, these allies of the US are covering up the incident and shielding the US role in the act of sabotage. Nebenzia said Russia has no trust in the promise of Sweden and Denmark to carry out further investigations. He demanded a fresh UN probe, adding that Russia has full trust in any probe the United Nations authorizes.

Nebenzia also drew attention to the explosive Substack article by journalist Seymour Hersh that clearly stated that the US had taken down the key Nord Stream gas line of Russia which supplies natural gas to Europe.

Chaos on High Seas

"This journalist is telling the truth ... This is more than just a smoking gun that detectives love in Hollywood blockbusters. It's a basic principle of justice; everything is in your hands, and we can resolve this today," the Russian representative told the Council.

Nebenzia said the attack on Nord Stream was an act of international terrorism and its perpetrators should be found and brought to justice. The absence of a credible probe will only cause chaos on the high seas, the Russian envoy said.

He also questioned why Germany, Sweden and Denmark are refusing to share with Russia their findings on the gas pipeline bombing. "It is quite clear ... (they are) ...covering up for their American big brother," he said. Nebenzia added that the refusal to share the findings will "only shore up our suspicion.