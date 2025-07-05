Upstate Teacher's Aide Accused of Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with Teenage Student in Her Car Parked Near School

A teacher's aide in Upstate New York is accused of having sex with a teenage student in her car, which was parked outside the school.

The aide, identified as 19-year-old Alexsandra Morales, allegedly "engaged in sexually charged physical interactions" with the unidentified boy, beginning with "sexually explicit communications and... sexually explicit media," and progressing to "sexually charged physical interactions... in various places within the subject school," according to a complaint filed June 30 by the boy's mother.

Morales Accused of Kissing, Performing Oral Sex and Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with the Student in Her Car

The alleged abuse took place between 2024 and 2025. According to the complaint, it included "kissing in and around" Cohoes High School until the winter of 2025, when the aide "engaged in oral sex with [the student], multiple times in [her] car within the subject school."

"Then, in February of 2025, [the aide] engaged in sexual intercourse with [the student] in [her] car within the... school," the complaint notes. Morales is now facing a pair of criminal misdemeanor charges: sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Morales was Arrested After the Teen's Mother Found Out About the Inappropriate Relationship

According to the complaint, the teenage victim's mother found out about the sexual relationship on March 18. Morales was arrested two days later, News10 reported. The student involved was 15 at the time of the alleged abuse and was too young to legally consent, according to police.

Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin told News10 that his department pursued felony charges against Morales, but that they were precluded from doing so by the state penal code because the age difference between Morales and the student was less than four years.

Lawsuit Accuses the School of Negligent Hiring, Failure to Take Action Against the Employee Despite Being Aware of the Misconduct



The lawsuit, which was brought under the New York Child Victims Act, accuses the school district of negligent hiring, training, and supervision, as well as failing to remove the employee from the school despite notice of reported misconduct.

It further claims that the administration "knew or should have known about the subject pattern of abuse and should have prevented or stopped it," and that it "allowed for these violent and deviant incidents to occur on a regular and repeating basis, despite having notice of their occurrence."

"Each instance of [Morales'] sexual misconduct and inappropriate physical contact with [the teen] constitutes battery," the student's mother's complaint says. As a result, the complaint contends the student "suffered... severe injuries and damages... including but not limited to, mental and emotional distress." The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined in court.

District Superintendent Sends Letter to Parents Over the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Morales

On March 20, Cohoes City School District Superintendent Peggy O'Shea sent a letter to parents regarding allegations of "inappropriate conduct" by the aide.

"Upon becoming aware of these allegations, administration immediately contacted the Cohoes Police Department," O'Shea wrote. "Since that time the District has been fully cooperating with law enforcement." Due to the ongoing investigation, O'Shea said she was unable to share further details at the time.