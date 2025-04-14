Upstate New York Man Arrested for Child Pornography, His Brother Arrested During Investigation for Sexual Abuse of a Cow

Two upstate New York brothers are facing criminal charges — one for possessing child pornography and the other for sexually abusing a cow, officials announced Friday.

Christopher A. Banks, 37, was arrested on April 4 after authorities executed a search warrant at his Nineveh home, said Trooper Aga Tinker, a spokesperson for the New York State Police, per New York Daily News.

The search, led by the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, determined Banks was in "possession of images consistent with child sexual exploitation," Tinker said. He was arrested and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Banks is a former cafeteria employee at the Harpursville Central School District, according to ABC affiliate WITV. On Monday, Superintendent Heath Georgia informed the school community via email that a district employee had been arrested and was "facing serious criminal charges," adding that the individual was no longer employed by the district.

During the investigation into Banks, authorities learned that 38-year-old Mark G. Banks had sexually abused a dairy cow while he was employed at a farm in the neighboring town of Colesville.

The older Banks, also of Nineveh, was then arrested and charged with sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor, according to Tinker. The two men, described by multiple local outlets as brothers, were issued appearance tickets and are expected to appear in Colesville Town Court on April 24.