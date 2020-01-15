Following the Chinese trademark filing, Xiaomi subsidiary Poco's forthcoming smartphone has leaked yet again on the internet. Two successive leaks in a week tip that the device might be launched soon.

The latest leak information comes courtesy of Slashleaks, who has spotted the upcoming smartphone on the popular smartphone benchmarking website Geekebench. The listing claims the forthcoming smartphone from Poco won't come with a model name reading F2. Instead, the smartphone might hit the market as Poco X2 and cater to the mid-range smartphone market.

The listing further shows the Poco X2 was tested on Geekbench on January 14 and has scored 547 in single-core test and 1767 in the multi-core test. According to Geekebench, the smartphone would come with 8 GB RAM memory paired with SnapDragon 855 SoC. The listing also mentions that the upcoming smartphone would run on the Android 10 operating system.

The SnapDragon 855 SoC is a popular SoC from the house of Qualcomm, and a series of late 2019 flagships are based on it. The list counts Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 and S10e, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Xiaomi Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3, Sony Xperia 1, ASUS ZenFone 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom and so on.

Based on the 7nm process, Snapdragon 855 comes with a triple-cluster chipset with Kyro 485 Gold core and Silver core. The processor comes with an Adreno 640 GPU and supports up to one 48 MP or two 22 MP camera sensors. The SoC comes in a 5G edition too, hinting that the upcoming Poco smartphone might come up with 5G connectivity also.

The upcoming Poco smartphone was also teased by the Pocophone Global Head Alvin Tse in late 2019. Tse hinted on Twitter that the Poco F1 successor would come up at the beginning of 2020.

A few weeks ago, a mobile case Render was also leaked, hinting the upcoming Poco smartphone would pack a display with a minimum of 60Hz display and a punch-hole style camera.