Hartsville Police have arrested two of the people accused of trying to rob a man. The accused women who were arrested led the victim to a motel and attacked the man for money but was disappointed by it. They then took the man home and tried to rob his mother.

The police report said that the victim was hanging out with Meghan Ashley Robinson, 25, when they went to a motel to get drugs and engage in sexual activities. Kiani Imani Valles and another male accompanied the victim and Robinson to the motel.

Continued to hit the victim

The suspects at one point told the victim that he is going to be robbed before the man took out a pistol and hit the victim. The victim said that he gave $60 and his phone to the accused people. The suspects were unhappy with the money and stated that they were going to rob his mother. The male bound the man with a tape which the victim tried to escape. The victim was hit again by the pistol for trying to escape the suspects.

After he was bound by the duct tape the victim was placed in a car and Valles drove to his home where the mother answered the door. Robinson took the victim to the backdoor of the house in McNair Street. When the victim's mother opened the door he pushed his way in while shoving Robinson out of the way. The victim shut the door while the house was ambushed by bullets. The victim gathered the family and called the police. The police report said that there were seven bullets in the backdoor and a broken window.

Presently, Robinson is posted for $30,000 and is charged with criminal conspiracy, second-degree burglary, two counts of accessory along with kidnapping and third-degree computer crime. Valles with two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of accessory. The third suspect haven't been caught yet.