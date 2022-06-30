Unmarked Military Convoy With Extremely 'Dangerous' Nuclear Warheads Spotted Travelling On UK Motorway

A military convoy with nuclear warheads was seen trundling down a motorway in the UK. The convoy was seen traveling through Lancashire and Cumbria.

Olive-green military trucks were believed to be heading toward Scotland. Reports also claimed that the Ministry of Defense transported the nuclear weapons in the convoy, which was escorted by police.

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Captured Pictures

Pictures of military trucks were captured by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), which tracks and monitors the convoys transporting the UK's Trident nuclear warheads by road.

Pictures showed the procession of olive trucks on the M6 near Junction 36 for Crooklands at 9.20 am on Wednesday (June 29). The convoy is believed to have been parked at Weeton Barracks near Kirkham overnight and passed close to Preston, Garstang, Lancaster, Kendal, Penrith, and Carlisle on its way to Scotland, according to LancsLive.

CND has been urging the organization to put an end to such dangerous convoys via roads on the continent and elsewhere.

UK's Defense Ministry Has Been Transporting Nuke Materials By Road For 50 Years

In the past 50 years, UK's Defense Ministry has been transporting nuclear warheads by road in the country and there have been no incidents of radiation hazards to the public. But CND believes that on a precautionary basis, nuclear materials' transport by road should be avoided.

Although, the transport of nuclear materials by road is conducted by highly trained personnel under strict operational and procedural conditions.

Philip Gilligan, a CND spokesperson, said that these very dangerous convoys seem to be carrying nuclear warheads past our homes, schools, and hospitals with ever-increasing frequency.

"At the same time, those of us who are most likely to be affected by an accident involving one are given little, if any, information about when they will pass our homes or about the specific dangers involved," Gilligan told LancsLive.