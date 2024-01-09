Unlock Spatial Computing: Apple Vision Pro Arrives on Feb 2, Pre-orders to Commence Jan 19

In a much-anticipated move, Apple has officially announced the upcoming release of its Vision Pro headset, scheduled to hit the shelves on February 2nd in the United States. Excitement is building as pre-orders are set to kick off on January 19th at 8 AM ET.

Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro headset comes equipped with a 4K display for each eye, allowing users to seamlessly transition between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) modes. Apple aficionados can enhance their experience further with optional Zeiss prescription lenses, available at an additional cost. Readers can be added for $99, while the prescription lenses come with a price tag of $149.

Unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference last June, the Vision Pro boasts a dual-chip setup featuring the powerful M2 chip and the dedicated R1 chip. The latter is specifically designed to process data from the headset's built-in sensors, cameras, and microphones. Notably, users can navigate the interface without a controller, utilizing eye, head, and hand tracking functionalities.

The base model of the Vision Pro, bundled with accessories like the Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, light seal, Apple Vision Pro cover, and more, offers a substantial 256GB of storage. Apple has positioned the device as a versatile platform to interact with familiar apps such as FaceTime, Photos, and Movies. The headset also supports spatial videos recorded with the iPhone 15 Pro, providing users access to over 150 3D titles through the Apple TV app.

One of the key highlights is the integration of visionOS, Apple's new operating system. This allows seamless compatibility with most iPhone and iPad apps, eliminating the need for additional work from developers. The company aims to create a user-friendly environment, emphasizing the Vision Pro's ability to offer an immersive experience without the need for a steep learning curve.

Despite the promising demos showcasing the impressive capabilities of the Vision Pro, the lingering question remains whether consumers will be willing to invest $3,499 in this cutting-edge technology. Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike are eagerly anticipating the headset's release, ready to explore the next frontier of immersive digital experiences.