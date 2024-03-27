Universal Superstar Awards 2024 winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace on Wednesday (March 27). BTS members V and Jungkook, BLACKPINK member Jisoo, Lim Young Woong, and Kang Daniel are some nominees of this year. Singers Lee Chan Won and Kwon Eun Bi will host the annual award ceremony.

Korean music lovers worldwide can look forward to the live onstage performances of artists and bands from various music genres, like K-pop, trot, ballad, and hip-hop. Some of the popular Korean artists expected to perform at the annual event include Bada Lee (of BEBE), Chuu, EVNNE, FIFTY FIFTY, Hong Isaac, Kwon Eun Bi, Lapillus, Lee Chan Won, LUCY, MeloMance, n.SSign, PLAVE, SECRET NUMBER, VIVIZ, xikers, XODIAC, and Young Tak.

Here are the Universal Superstar Awards 2024 winners, including Universal Super Icon and Universal Golden Best.

Universal Super Icon

(G)I-DLE

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

BTS

Seventeen

Stray Kids

IVE

aespa

BLACKPINK

LE SSERAFIM

Universal Super Artist

BTS member V,

BTS member Jungkook

BTS member RM

BTS member Suga

BTS member Jin

BTS member J-Hope

BTS member Jimin

BLACKPINK member Jennie

BLACKPINK member Jisoo

Lim Young Woong

Taeyeon

IU

Universal Super Music Album

FML by SEVENTEEN

★★★★★ (5-STAR) by Stray Kids

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION by TXT

GOLDEN by Jungkook

Fact Check – The 5th Album by NCT 127

YOUTH IN THE SHADE by ZEROBASEONE

DARK BLOOD by ZEROBASEONE

ISTJ – The 3rd Album by ZEROBASEONE

I've IVE by IVE

2nd EP Get Up by NewJeans

Universal Super Soundtrack