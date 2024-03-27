Universal Superstar Awards 2024 winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace on Wednesday (March 27). BTS members V and Jungkook, BLACKPINK member Jisoo, Lim Young Woong, and Kang Daniel are some nominees of this year. Singers Lee Chan Won and Kwon Eun Bi will host the annual award ceremony.
Korean music lovers worldwide can look forward to the live onstage performances of artists and bands from various music genres, like K-pop, trot, ballad, and hip-hop. Some of the popular Korean artists expected to perform at the annual event include Bada Lee (of BEBE), Chuu, EVNNE, FIFTY FIFTY, Hong Isaac, Kwon Eun Bi, Lapillus, Lee Chan Won, LUCY, MeloMance, n.SSign, PLAVE, SECRET NUMBER, VIVIZ, xikers, XODIAC, and Young Tak.
Here are the Universal Superstar Awards 2024 winners, including Universal Super Icon and Universal Golden Best.
Universal Super Icon
- (G)I-DLE
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- IVE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- LE SSERAFIM
Universal Super Artist
- BTS member V,
- BTS member Jungkook
- BTS member RM
- BTS member Suga
- BTS member Jin
- BTS member J-Hope
- BTS member Jimin
- BLACKPINK member Jennie
- BLACKPINK member Jisoo
- Lim Young Woong
- Taeyeon
- IU
Universal Super Music Album
- FML by SEVENTEEN
- ★★★★★ (5-STAR) by Stray Kids
- The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION by TXT
- GOLDEN by Jungkook
- Fact Check – The 5th Album by NCT 127
- YOUTH IN THE SHADE by ZEROBASEONE
- DARK BLOOD by ZEROBASEONE
- ISTJ – The 3rd Album by ZEROBASEONE
- I've IVE by IVE
- 2nd EP Get Up by NewJeans
Universal Super Soundtrack
- Queencard by (G)I-DLE
- Spicy by aespa
- People Pt.2 by Agust D
- Candy by NCT DREAM
- Wild Flower by RM
- Super Shy by NewJeans
- ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM
- Slow Dancing by V
- You & Me by Jennie
- I AM by IVE
- Seven by Jungkook
- Fact Check by NCT 127
- Like Crazy by Jimin