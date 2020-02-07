Is it finally happening? Is WWE Creative is coming up with an unimaginable clash, which the fans have been wanting to happen for over a decade? Well, the latest rumours say that The Undertaker and Sting would possibly clash at WrestleMania 36.

The TalkSport's Alex McCarthy reported that The Undertaker vs. Sting at WrestleMania 36 is WWE's likeliest choice should the WCW legend return to the promotion. An earlier report on PWInsider had earlier claimed that The Vigilante was returning to WWE with Super ShowDown to set up a programme.

Now, the plans seem to have changed and Sting getting into the ring is not out of cards. If he ever returns, The Vigilante will take on The Deadman and most likely at WrestleMania 36.

For over a decade, the pro-wrestling fans have been keen to see this clash to happen. In 2011, the match between the duo was almost set, but the match remained a distant dream after The Vigilante opted to join TNA.

A few years later, Sting joined WWE and immediately the fans wanted to see this dream match to happen. However, the company could not book the clash. In 2015, he suffered a serious neck injury at Night of Champions, eventually forcing him to retire.

Yet the fans have always keen to see Sting taking on The Undertaker. Even the former had expressed his desire for the clash on numerous of occasions.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he said, "If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,". He continues, "I could get in condition and I could pull it off."

Although he thinks that the match is unlikely to happen, Sting stills wants the match to happen. "I think my career is done," said Sting. "I still think about the 'Taker situation every year, but I don't think it's going to happen."