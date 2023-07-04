Under Sergey Kozlov's Leadership, Passteam's Marketing Automation Platform is Employing AI to Improve Outcomes and Increase Customer Satisfaction

When it comes to running a business, learning how to adapt is quintessential to survival. For Sergey Kozlov, adaptability has been the only constant in the last 7 years since starting Passteam. The SaaS platform was meant to provide a digital way for businesses to give customers discounts, tickets, and other important information via the digital wallets on their phones. Though that's still a critical function of the technology, it does so much more.

Now, Sergey's company enables critical marketing functions to businesses across a wide variety of industries. Restaurants, retail stores, and everything in between can use the software's offerings to revolutionize their marketing tactics and retain customers. It enables seamless customer segmentation and automated marketing campaigns based on those segments, loyalty card capabilities with the Apple Wallet and Google Pay, and so much more.

To refine Passteam's approach, Sergey applied for a spot in 500 Startups, a well-known startup accelerator that is very competitive. Through a strong application, and to his own surprise, Sergey secured a spot in the accelerator, adjusted the vision for Passteam, and secured $400,000 in funding to move forward with the venture. This opportunity, paired with Sergey's educational background helped shape the path for Passteam's future. As the product has evolved, Sergey's commitment to innovative product development has remained steadfast.

To make personalized marketing second nature, Passteam's automation features can be set up to coordinate automated outreach and campaigns when a customer has a birthday or hasn't made a purchase in a while. Historically, these were all very tedious moments in time to capture and connect with, but Passteam makes it fully automatic, reducing the amount of time the marketing team has to designate to tedious outreach activities.

In an effort to stand by their own policies and methodologies, the leadership team at Passteam has recently started to involve more intricate artificial intelligence and machine learning tools in the platform's ecosystem. Today, the team at Passteam uses AI tools to perform basic testing functions, monitor quality assurance, and reduce workload from the development team so it can focus solely on feature development, platform improvement, and customer feedback.

Machine learning algorithms are needed to analyze customer behavior and identify patterns that can lead to product improvement work. Is a customer leaving the platform after trying to do a certain function that isn't offered? Do customers see the level of return they are expecting from Passteam's value proposition? All of these questions can be answered with data, and the very tools that Passteam relies on to add value to its customers are the same tools that are changing how marketing is approached industry-wide.

Knowing how much time and effort it can take to digitally transform processes internally and employ new tools helps the experts at Passteam stay connected to any potential challenges their customers may face when using the platform itself. This creates ongoing dialogue, a deeper understanding of what transformation looks like in reality, and better outcomes for the platform's customers. As the technology industry continues to change, Passteam will keep its product fresh by utilizing new tools while also using those same tools internally.

Continuing the discussion around technology and data, Passteam's commitment to data security is top of mind for Sergey. He knows how complex it can be to gather customer information and utilize it for marketing purposes, which is why Passteam uses a proprietary digital security infrastructure to protect end-user data from being used in ways they didn't agree to or from being segregated and seen by individuals.

As a tech leader, Sergey has seen the power potential of new technology, but he has also seen the confusion and chaos that can come from unmanaged technology. Finding the perfect balance, Passteam provides a solution to its customers that allows them to uplevel their marketing strategy while ensuring a safe, secure path forward. Through the use of AI and ML, Passteam's unwavering dedication to moving forward in a safe way will be a major part of what sets it apart from similar marketing solutions. Without Sergey's determination and ability to adapt his approach, Passteam would not have made the impact it has today.