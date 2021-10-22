Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg's 'Treasure Hunts' in Action-Adventure Video Game Prequel is Intriguing

Makers have released the trailer of Uncharted starring Spider-Man: Far from Home actor Tom Holland and Spencer Confidential star Mark Wahlberg. The upcoming action-packed film directed by Zombieland series veteran Ruben Fleischer is set to showcase Holland as a young adventurer cum fortune hunter Nathan Drake while Wahlberg will be seen in the character of his mentor, Sully. Actor Sophia Ali also features in the film as Chloe Frazer, who may have some romantic chemistry with Drake.

Uncharted is an adaptation of the popular Playstation video game franchise from Naughty Dog, which was launched in 2007. The film also stars Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in key roles.

Speaking of the challenges he faced playing the role in the much highly anticipated movie during an interview with British GQ, Holland said, "As soon as you start worrying about 'Do I look good in this shot?' acting becomes something other than playing a character," according to Variety.

"I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.' I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy â€” basically, be Mark Wahlberg," the Avengers: Endgame star adding that his character is "supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment!"

"Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps," Holland said.

Uncharted Official Trailer: Watch The Full Video Here

What is the connection between the Uncharted movie and the Xbox Video Game Series?

The trailer has given us a glimpse of what the movie would look like. The mysteries in the Uncharted trailer has even left us curious about how the film might share the same DNA with the video game franchise.

In the video game, Holland's character Drake's older brother, who is believed to have died during an adventurous treasure hunt eventually appears in Chartered 4: A Thief's End to hanker Drake out of retirement toward the last adventure.

But, in the movie, Sam gets super brief mentions by Wahlberg, who unlike in the video game is seen moustache-free. "I think you're here because of your brother," Wahlberg as Sully tells Drake during their adventure in the film.

Chartered to be available in Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D

The film has been jointly backed by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Robert J. Dohrmann, actor Holland and director Fleischer among others.

Written by Rafe Judkins, who also worked on the screen story, the film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing on February 18, 2022. It will be available in Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D.