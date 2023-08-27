The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 9 Recap, Review

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 9 aired on tvN Saturday (August 26) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter follows the counters when they fight against the demons after So Mun went into a coma. People in Korea watched the episode on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show on various online platforms, including Netflix.

The counters fought together in the ninth episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch and proved their ability. The mini-series picked up from where it left off and featured the fight between counters and the demons. After So Mun fell into a coma, Hwang Pil Gwang tried to kill Gelly Choi and consume her powers.

The counters used all their strengths to stop the demon from killing Gelly and escaping the person with So Mun. But Ma Ju Seok did not let them go. He tried to kill them all. Choi Jang Mul came to the rescue with a riffle. He helped the counters escape from the place with So Mun. In the meantime, Wi Gen searched for So Mun in the white space.

The counters gathered at the Spirits Immigration Office in search of a way to wake So Mun. They discussed various possibilities and ways to bring back the counter. They also discussed the possibility of him disappearing from the world because of the guilt he is bearing inside him. When Do Ha Na looked into his thoughts, she found him guilty because he could not protect his teammates. This guilt would stop him from waking up from a coma and helping his friends.

Impact of Big Fight

Although So Mun went into a coma after the big fight between the counters and demons, the clash helped Ma Ju Seok know the true intention of Hwang Pil Gwang. He realized the demon leader was using him for his benefit. The firefighter may not listen to the demon again. He may follow his path for revenge.

During the clash, the counters noticed the fight between Hwang Pil Gwang and Gelly Choi. It helped them to plan well to defeat the demons. They targeted Gelly. Hwang Pil Gwang attacked Gelly on her way to prison and killed her. The evil spirit will have to fight against the counters all alone.

A Miraculous Reunion

After several attempts, Do Ha Na convinced So Mun to wake up from a coma. At first, So Mun refused to wake up because he believed his presence could harm the people around him. The counter thought of giving up everything when Do Ha Na interfered. He had to wake up to protect his teammate.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 9 featured a happy reunion between the counters. The upcoming episode might feature another clash between the demons and the counter.