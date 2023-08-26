The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2 Counter Punch episode 9 will air on tvN Saturday (August 26) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for the counters. They will struggle to help So Mun regain his powers and release Ma Ju Seok from the evil spirit. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season showed the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members in the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become strong in this sequel.

Here is everything about the ninth episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 9:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Previously, Hwang Pil Gwang and Gelly made a big move against the counters. The demons tricked firefighter Ma Ju Seok to fight with the counters. They used the opportunity to defeat the counters. After several attempts, they succeeded in their mission. At first, Ma Ju Seok struggled to choose between the good and the bad. Although the counters were watching him, they could not stop him from following the evil path.

The upcoming episode will feature the various challenges faced by the counters while trying to stop the firefighter from turning into a demon. The preview for episode 9 shows the counters trying to help So Mun regain his powers. Meanwhile, Ma Ju Seok will continue chasing the evil spirits to avenge the death of his wife and unborn child.