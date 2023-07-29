The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 1 will air on tvN Saturday (July 29) at 9:20 pm KST. The premiere episode will feature the return of the demon hunters called counters. A new member of the counters will greet the viewers in the new season. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season will feature the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members joining the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become stronger in this sequel.

Here is everything about the premiere episode of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 1:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 1 will introduce Gelly, portrayed by Kim Hieora. Gelly is a pure evil who enjoys killing without any reason. K-drama fans are looking forward to the new villain who might keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

"Kim Hieora has outdone herself spectacularly. Kim Hieora's acting spectrum that she will showcase in the series as the pure evil who is unafraid to scratch, stab, cut, and kill is incredibly wide. In every scene where Kim Hieora appears, you'll be holding your breath," the producers shared.