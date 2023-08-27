The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Uncanny Counter 2 Counter Punch episode 10 will air on tvN Sunday (August 27) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for the demons. They will struggle after So Mun regains his powers. He may release Ma Ju Seok from the evil spirit. People in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The second season showed the return of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan. New cast members in the sequel are Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo. The counters have acquired new members and become strong in this sequel.

Here is everything about The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 10, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch episode 10:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Previously, Hwang Pil Gwang killed Gelly. The demon failed to convince firefighter Ma Ju Seok to fight with the counters. The evils may fight for power, which could be a good opportunity for the counters to defeat the demons.

The upcoming episode will feature the various challenges faced by the counters while trying to stop the firefighter from turning into a demon. The preview for episode 10 shows the counters trying to help the firefighter realize his mistake. Meanwhile, Ma Ju Seok will continue chasing the evil spirits to avenge the death of his wife and unborn child.