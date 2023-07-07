How to Watch My Lovely Liar, The Uncanny Counter 2, and Other Upcoming K-dramas

My Lovely Liar, The Uncanny Counter 2, D.P. 2, and Longing for You are some K-dramas premiering in the upcoming weeks. People in Korea can watch the shows on television or the official websites of the broadcasting channels. International viewers can enjoy the dramas with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Netflix.e

Through this summer release, K-drama fans can enjoy heart-fluttering romance, fun-filled family moments, office romance, thrilling plot twists, some suspense chasing with a military squad, and a trip to the fantasy world with a few demon hunters with supernatural powers.

From My Lovely Liar and The Uncanny Counter 2 to D.P. 2 and Longing for You, here are the streaming details of upcoming K-dramas.

My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar is a mystery romance drama that revolves around the life of a genius music producer and a woman who can detect lies. It stars Kim So Hyun, Hwang Minhyun, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Screenwriteriter Seo Jung Eun penned the script, and director Nam Seong Woo helmed the project.

The mini-series will premiere on tvN Monday (July 31) at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on television. K-drama fans from other fans of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Hong Kong, can watch the upcoming fantasy thriller drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch

The fantasy thriller drama is returning with its second season on Saturday (July 29) at 9.20 pm KST. Cast members Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, and Yeom Hye Ra will return as demon hunters with supernatural powers in the upcoming season. Actors Jin Sun Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In Soo will join them in the new sequel.

People in Korea can watch the new season on tvN. International viewers can enjoy the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

D.P. 2

The mini-series will return with the next season on Friday (July 28). It will feature the return of Jung Hae In and Goo Kyo Hwan as the D.P. unit duo An Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol, Kim Sung Kyun as Sergeant Park Beom Gu, and Son Suk Ku as Lieutenant Lim Ji Seo. The new cast members are Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Hyun, and Choi Hyun Wook.

Korean drama lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Hong Kong, can watch the story of this military squad with subtitles on Netflix.

Longing for You

The upcoming mystery crime series will follow the detective as he tries to avenge his younger brother. Jinxed at First actor Na In Woo will portray detective Jin Sung in the drama. The confirmed cast members are Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, and Jung Sang Hoon.

Longing for You will premiere on Genie TV Wednesday (July 26) at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans in Korea can watch the mini-series on television through Genie TV or enjoy it online on ENA. International fans of Korean dramas will have to wait a little longer to know about the official streaming platforms.

Jun & Jun

Jun & Jun is an upcoming office romance drama that follows a former idol who works as an intern at a cosmetic company and the director of the cosmetic company. The BL series features Ki Hyun Woo, Yang Jun Mo, Park Hyeong Seop, Cho Chan Hyun, and WJSN member Yeoreum as cast members.

The romantic comedy-drama will premiere on Thursday (July 20). K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Hong Kong, can watch the upcoming fantasy thriller drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.