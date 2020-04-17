The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have cancelled their royal wedding because of the lockdown imposed in the UK amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, as stated by media reports on Thursday.

Princess Beatrice royal wedding cancelled due to Coronavirus

The princess had earlier in the month of March scaled back her wedding plans while also she cancelled a planned reception that was due to take place in May and was scheduled to be held at the Buckingham Palace.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet", People magazine reported, quoting a spokesperson for the couple. The Buckingham Palace could not immediately be reached for comment.

(With agency inputs)