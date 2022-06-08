Ukrainians Are Ba***rds And Scum, Says Ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev as He Makes Genocidal Remarks Against Ukrainians

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has made genocidal remarks against Ukrainians as he stated that he will do anything to make Ukrainians disappear. Medvedev, who is currently deputy head of the security council, admitted that his Telegram posts are harsh and he hates Ukrainians.

He went on to say that Ukrainians are bastards and scum. "People often ask me why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer is that I hate them. They are bastards and scum. They want death for us, for Russia. And as long as I'm alive, I'll do anything I can to make them disappear," said Medvedev, according to The Moscow Times.

Medvedev Hates Ukrainians

Medvedev's strong comments against Ukrainians came as he was talking to his followers about his social media presence and his stance on Kyiv.

Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations Carl Bildt has responded to his comments.

"This is indeed remarkable. Deputy Chair of the National Security Council Dimitrij Medvedev - mostly during the years serving as his master's voice - threatens the people of Ukraine with extermination," said Bildt.

Medvedev, a close ally of Putin, served as Russian President from 2008 to 2012. He was picked by Putin as Russia's strongman and could not serve a third consecutive term due to constitutional boundaries.

Putin again became president in 2012 Medvedev was back to his position as prime minister.

Previously almost a decade back, Medvedev was considered to be a liberal leader, who is serious about strengthening Russia's ties with the west. But in recent years, he has shown his aggressive stance against Ukrainians and the West.

Medvedev Claimed Massacre in Bucha Was A Propaganda

In April, he also claimed that the massacre in Bucha was propaganda and it was fabricated by Ukrainians.

He has also endorsed Putin's claim that Ukraine is not a legitimate country.

In his previous Telegram post, Medvedev said, "Deep Ukrainianism, fueled by anti-Russian poison and an all-consuming lie about its identity, is one big fake. This phenomenon has never happened in history. And now it doesn't exist."