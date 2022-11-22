Ukrainian Soldiers Seen Dipping Their Bullets in Pig Fat in Fight Against Chechen Muslims

A video appearing to show a pair of Ukrainian soldiers dousing their ammunition in pig fat for Muslim targets is being widely circulate on social media.

"Ukrainian soldiers dipping their bullets in lard (pig fat) because they're fighting against Muslims. Their "EU values" are showing clearly," a Twitter user captioned the clip.

The video shows one soldier handing another soldier ammo one-by-one as the latter dips it into a jar of gelatinous lard before they are loaded into the ammunition belt of a mounted heavy artillery weapon, ostensibly to be used against Muslim Chechens fighting for Russia. Pig fat or pork is forbidden to Muslims.

Watch the clip below:

This is not the first time a video showing Ukrainian soldiers greasing ammo in lard has emerged on social media.

Earlier this year, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine a clip showed a member of the Azov fighters of Ukraine's National Guard dipping bullets into pig fat before loading them into a gun magazine.

"Dear Muslim brothers, in our country, you will not go to heaven. You will not be allowed into heaven. Go home, please. Here, you will encounter trouble. Thank you for your attention, goodbye," the man in the video is heard saying.

The video was posted by the National Guard of Ukraine and the caption said the bullets were meant for at "Kadyrov orcs" â€“ a reference to Ramzon Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya region as his soldiers were deployed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.

The Azov Battalion is an ultranationalist volunteer arm of the National Guard of Ukraine that was formally infused into its ranks after it fought against pro-Russian separatists in 2014. The battalion has been accused of espousing neo-Nazi beliefs and reportedly continues to bear Wolfsangel insignia, used by Nazi units during World War II.