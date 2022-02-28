Ukrainian Farmer Seen 'Stealing' Russian Armored Vehicle That Ran Out of Fuel in Viral Video

A Ukrainian farmer was filmed "stealing" a huge Russian armored vehicle in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which has amassed millions of views, was shared by British MP Johnny Mercer on Twitter along with the caption, "No expert, but the invasion doesn't seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today."

The video, shows a tractor towing an armored personnel vehicle (APC) along a road as a man desperately chases after it. A pair of onlookers can be heard laughing in the background. Watch the clip below:

Reactions on Social Media

The clip instantly went viral with more than 2.7 million views on the platform and garnered some amusing responses from viewers.

"That's going to make a heck of a story one day. "My dad stole this tank at the beginning of WW3", wrote one user.

"I flipping love the resolve, mettle and stones the Ukrainians have." tweeted another.

"This needs some benny hill music to accompany it," commented a third user.

According to a Reddit post, the tank ran out of fuel so the Russians stole the tractor from the farmer to move the APC and the video above shows the Ukrainian taking back possession.

The video is the latest in a series of viral clips showing Ukrainians mocking Russian forces. As previously reported, on Saturday, a minute-long clip showed a Ukrainian man driving up to a group of Russian soldiers surrounding what appears to be an out of fuel Russian tank, stopped on a rural road.

"Are you guys broken down?" the man asks the soldiers.

"Out of fuel," one responds.

"Can I tow you back to Russia?" the Ukrainian quipped, generating some laughter.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been plagued with logistical problems and fuel shortages. "The lack of fuel has left Russia in an embarrassing situation, and its vehicles and troops easy pickings for Ukrainian soldiers who have set fire to dozens if not hundreds of vehicles and captured Russian forces," the newspaper reported.