Ukrainian Captain, 34, Killed by Russians in the Battle Near Hostomel on His Birthday, Says Report

A Ukrainian captain hailed 'Hero of Ukraine' has been killed by Russian soldiers in the battle near Hostomel, which is located on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, according to reports.

"Russian forces kill Hero of Ukraine, captain Chybineiev. Thirty-four-year-old Ukrainian captain Valeriy Chybineiev was killed in the battle near Hostomel, a city on the outskirts of Kyiv, on his birthday on March 3," read a tweet shared by The Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has stated on Saturday that over 66,220 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join Ukraine's forces to the fight against Russian soldiers amid the the ongoing invasion.

"That's how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible," Reznikov said in post online, according to Reuters.

Social media mourned the loss of another great fighter from Ukraine. "So sad. Salute! your bravery and sacrifice for your motherland Captain Valerie Chybineiev!" wrote a user on Twitter.

Another said, "Tragic. Helped Ukraine to hold out for 10 days, the western front will miss him no doubt. Don't worry there are many more heroes in Ukraine. As with everything else, too few will fight for Russia, so many are still coming forward for you. Keep going."

A few days ago, another Ukrainian soldier blew up himself along with the bridge that connects Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Ukraine, in order to stop Russian tanks from invading his country.

According to the Ukrainian military, Marine battalion engineer Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych was deployed at the Henichesk bridge in Kherson's southern province when Russian tanks invaded.

The army decided that the only way to block the Russian tanks was to blow up the bridge and, accordingly, Volodymyrovych volunteered to carry out the task, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He sacrificed his own life to defend his country.