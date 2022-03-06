Ukraine War: Ukrainians Cheer and Applaud as they Shoot Down Two Russian Aircraft [Watch]

Battlefield footage from March 5 showed Ukrainian soldiers cheering and applauding as they shot two Russian aircraft in the Chernihiv and Mykolaiv oblasts. Reports of Ukrainians shooting down a Russian helicopter in the capital city of Kyiv also emerged earlier.

Video from the Ukrainian frontlines shared widely on social media showed clips of an aircraft dropping rapidly from the air as the Ukrainian soldiers were heard cheering in the background. The incident was filmed in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine. The video further showed two pilots parachuting off the spiraling aircraft.

Images and videos of the aftermath of the incident claimed one of the pilots survived while the other died. The information, however, was not verified at the moment. Another video showed one of the Russian pilots, injured and bloodied, being questioned by the Ukrainian authorities.

'You didn't Know Anything?'

In yet another video, the captured Russian pilot was seen responding to Ukrainian soldiers' questions and saying 'glory to Ukraine.' When they asked him why was he bombing people, he simply told them he was ordered. "You didn't know anything?" the Ukrainians asked, to which, he replied that he didn't, prompting the interrogating soldiers to point out that it was Russian soldiers' 'favorite phrase.'

The Ukrainian soldiers were then seen calling someone on the Russian pilot's phone and delivering graphic threats of what they will do to him. With the help of photos shared on Twitter, the aircraft which was shot down was identified as a Sukhoi Su-34, a fighter-bomber that was used in Syria as well, by the same pilot.

A Third Video of a Russian Helicopter Exploding in Fireball Went Viral

Another Russian aircraft shot by Ukrainians was seen going down in Mykolaiv oblast. Another video suggested the pilot of the said aircraft was captured and was being questioned by the Ukrainian authorities.

A third video showing a Russian aircraft bursting into flames and plummeting down went viral on social media. The aircraft exploded into a fireball as it touched the ground. The location or the time of the video is not clear at the moment. An investigative journalism group Bellingcat claimed the video was filmed in Kozarovychi in the Kyiv Oblast, around 25 miles from Kyiv. The information, however, was not verified at the moment.