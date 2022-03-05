Everything is FAIR in War! Ukrainian Civilians are Hunting Russian Saboteurs in Kyiv Inspired by 'The Matrix'

Ukrainian civilians have taken it upon themselves to hunt down Russian saboteurs in the capital city of Kyiv. Taking a cue from The Matrix movie, the Ukrainians are spotting and hunting down Russian 'infiltrators' and saboteurs on the barren streets of Kyiv. "We have a lot of provocateurs in the city, and yesterday I had two of them arrested from the streets," Victoria Kramarenko, a 55-year-old nurse said, The Post reported.

The Ukrainian authorities have launched a 'see something, say something' campaign, and are encouraging the public to actively take part in it. Victoria noted that the Russian saboteurs look for 'movements of ambulances or areas where they see a lot of assault rifles.' They are spotted every few blocks in the downtown area. "They are like cockroaches spreading," Victoria said.

Victoria stated that as soon as the saboteurs identify a target point, they type avidly into a smartphone or tablet, and then 'it is only a matter of time before a shelling takes place.' Victoria recalled how she once spotted a man who looked lost and was typing something on his phone so he approached him personally and questioned him.

Russian Saboteurs are Caught Because of their Accent

Victoria noted that the infiltrators are often recognized easily as they have a Russian accent that proves they belong from (self-declared Republics) of Donetsk or Luhansk provinces. Many Ukrainians also speak Russians but their accents are different.

Victoria credited Keanu Reeves' movie, The Matrix for teaching her to function in a world, which is not what it seems. She warned that the saboteurs are identifying areas where they can potentially enter with military vehicles. They are mostly keeping an eye on places with courtyards.

Russian Infiltrators Target Places with Courtyards

"In other cities, we have seen Russian forces try to and control courtyards as a base," she said. Authorities also stressed that the saboteurs typically move around in pairs.

One high-ranking presidential official spoke on the condition of anonymity and advised that if the Ukrainians happen to see something suspicious, they should question the individual something in Ukrainian, something very specific to their national heritage to identify them.