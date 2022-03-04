Ukraine War: Russia 'Planning Public Executions', Unnamed European Intelligence Official Cited as Saying

After Russia claimed to have taken control over major cities of Ukraine including Kherson, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Melitopol, officials from European Intelligence hinted at the possibility that the invading forces might stage public execution to break the Ukrainian morale. Russia's invasion strategies reportedly include curbing protests, capturing political opponents, and public execution.

Bloomberg quoted an anonymous official, who claimed to have seen documents from Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service in its aforementioned report. Bloomberg editor, Kitty Donaldson noted that the agency is planning 'violent crowd control and repressive detention of protest organizers to break Ukrainian morale.'

On the other hand, as the Russian invasion entered its eighth day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called upon Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace talks. "I have to talk to Putin, the world has to talk to Putin because there are no other ways to stop this war," he said.

'I Don't Bite. Sit Down with Me and Talk'

Appealing to his Russian counterpart, Zelensky asked Putin to sit down with him as he 'doesn't bite.' "I don't bite. I'm a normal bloke. Sit down with me and talk. What are you afraid of? We aren't threatening anyone, we're not terrorists, we aren't seizing banks and seizing foreign land," Zelensky said.

Russia is Compiling List of Ukrainians to be Killed Post-War

Earlier, it was reported that Russia is compiling a list of Ukrainians to be killed post-invasion. The US had informed the United Nations in a letter that Russia is making a list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps' following a military occupation, a few days before the invasion started.

US ambassador to the United Nations, Bathsheba Crocker hinted in her letter that the Russian military might target Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and 'vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons.