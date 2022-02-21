Russia is Compiling List of Ukrainians to be Killed Post-Invasion: US

Amid confirmatory reports of Russia's 'inevitable' invasion of Ukraine by intelligence services of various countries, the US has informed the United Nations that Moscow is compiling a list of Ukrainians to be killed post-invasion. According to a letter sent to the UN human rights chief obtained by The Washinton Post on Sunday night, the US noted that Russia is making a list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.'

The letter also shed light on Moscow's post-invasion policies involving torture, forced disappearances, and 'widespread human suffering.' The warning comes after the Biden administration, after weeks of speculations noted last week that a Russian invasion on Ukraine was inevitable.

The aforementioned letter written by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Bathsheba Crocker, indicated that 'disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned.'

"These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions," the letter further added.

Who are the Targets?

Crocker hinted that the Russian military might target Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and 'vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons.'

The letter further added that the Biden administration had credible information hinting at Russia using 'lethal measures' to curb peaceful protests or other 'peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations.'

The Russian Embassy in Washington was not immediately available for a comment on the matter.

Latest Updates

In the latest update, Russia has amassed about 190,000 troops, warplanes, and equipment within striking distance of Ukraine's border. Intelligence sources alleged that Russian commanders have received the green signal from Putin to proceed with an invasion of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

In yet another update, Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit over Ukraine provided Russia halts the Ukrainian invasion with immediate effect. The White House noted that Biden accepted the meeting 'in principle' given that 'an invasion hasn't happened.'