Ukraine War: President Zelensky Reveals his Location, Says he's Not Afraid of Putin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a surprising move, emerged from his hidden bunker and moved to the presidential palace in the capital city of Kyiv. Disclosing his location, Zelensky noted that he's not hiding. "I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As long as it's necessary to win in our patriotic war," he said. Warning that if Putin is not stopped soon, he will come for other countries too.

"Today, war is here. Tomorrow, it will be in Lithuania, then in Poland, then in Germany. The United States is far away, but in recent days, I do feel that the United States are closer to us," Zelensky said. The former actor and comedian, who had been serving as the President of Ukraine since 2019, has been hailed a hero on social media and otherwise for standing firm in the face of adversity.

Giving his Facebook audience a tour of the presidential palace, Zelensky joked about how it is said that Monday is the hardest day, but in a country ravaged with war, every day is Monday. "We are all in our places working, where we should be. My team is in Kyiv with me," he said on the 12th day of the invasion. Zelensky's official place of residence is the Mariinskyi Palace, located in the Pechersk district of Kyiv.

'We will Come First. You will Come Second'

In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky once again stressed the need to establish a 'No Fly' zone over Ukraine. "We will come first. You will come second. Because the more this beast [Putin] will eat, he wants more, more, and more," he said.

What is a 'No Fly' Zone?

A 'No Fly' zone over the Ukrainian airspace would see patrolling by fighter jets from the US and the NATO allies, who would have the order to shoot any Russian aircraft on sight. The move is feared by many worldwide to be the onset of World War 3.

Stressing that Russia cannot be allowed to be active in the Ukrainian airspace as 'they're bombing us, they are shelling us, they are sending missiles, helicopters, jet fighters, a lot of things.' Zelensky noted that he hoped 'brave American soldiers' would be willing to help.