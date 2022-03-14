Chilling Video Footages Shows Ukrainian Army Bombing Russian Armored Vehicles, Command Center in Mariupol [WATCH]

Dramatic video footage captured from defender drones have emerged that shows Ukrainian army bombing and destroying multiple Russian armored vehicles and a Russian command center in the now-seized Mariupol. The footage emerged as the war entered its 18th day, with constant attack from Russia in a bid to seize Kyiv.

The first video, which was posted online early Sunday, purportedly shows rockets being fired at three armored vehicles in Mariupol, Ukraine's south-eastern city. Russian forces have been facing tough resistance form Ukrainian armed forces, who now have reportedly killed thousands of Russian soldiers and destroyed hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles.

Breaking Russians' Confidence

The ariel footage taken form defender drones shows a BTR-82 APC and a KamAZ-63968 'Typhoon' vehicle being successfully targeted. However, the video is unverified but reports claims that the attack on the Russians took place in Mariupol. The exact date of the attack is unknown.

The second video, which was also posted online on Sunday, depicts a drone strike in southern Ukraine on a Russian command center. The second video footage was posted by the Ukrainian Army, which claimed that it showed a Bayraktar drone destroying a Russian command and control center near Vasylivka in the Mykolaiv region.

Both the strikes on Russian forces resulted in huge losses. However, it is unclear how many died in the attack.

The first video shows constant bombing on the multiple Russian armored vehicles including a BTR-82 APC and a KamAZ-63968 waiting in a row, with all the targets hit successfully. The BTR-82A is a Russian-made advanced 8x8 wheeled armoured personnel carrier (APC) that will be used by Russia's and Kazakhstan's forces.

The vehicles can be seen exploding as rockets hits them. In the second footage, the Russian command center can be seen bombed multiple times, with one bomb hitting the center of the building, following which it explodes.

Russian Hostilities Continue

Amid all these Russian forces continue to attack different Ukrainian cities as the war entered its third week. According to reports, Vladimir Putin's forces launched a missile strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, commonly known as the Yavoriv military facility, just before 6 am on Sunday morning, according to Ukrainian sources.

Initially, it was reported that eight missiles were fired at the base, but the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, later stated that 30 cruise missiles were fired, killing 35 people and injuring 134 others.

More than 2.5 million people have been forced to evacuate Ukraine as a result of the conflict and thousands of civilians and military have died as a result of the war.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mariupol, a major southern port city facing acute hardship as a result of a prolonged siege, has surpassed 2,000, according to local officials. A total of 2,187 residents have now died in days of relentless Russian bombardment, the city council said Sunday.

"The enemy is holding the city hostage by performing real acts of genocide," said Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Despite the fact that Zelensky said on Sunday that another 125,000 people had been evacuated that way across Ukraine, he has accused Moscow of both impeding and bombing relief convoys.