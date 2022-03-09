Ukraine War: Caprice Bourret REPOSTS her Naked Snaps in support of Ukraine After Instagram Removed Them

American TV personality Caprice Bourret stripped naked and posted pictures with the words, 'Stop The War' painted on her body on Monday. However, Instagram took down the pictures within 24 hours. The 50-year-old model re-posted the naked snaps with a message in which she admitted to 'modifying' her post after feeling 'very strongly about the messaging and my freedom of speech.'

The pictures featured Bourret posing naked with the message 'F U War' painted across her bareback and chest. While the original post was captioned simply with a hashtag '#nowar' followed by a broken heart emoji, the new pictures were posted with a long message.

Bourret informed in her long messages that Instagram took down her pictures a day ago and she has reposted them. "I feel very strongly about the messaging and my freedom of speech which was provoked. These pics are provocative which I have modified today and the messaging very strong," she wrote.

'Society is Blessed with the Freedom of Speech'

Bourret further added that she posted her naked snaps to instigate more talk about the topic. Stressing that with the internet and social media, society is blessed with the freedom of speech to 'communicate to the world, promote peace, and put increasing pressure on those who are making decisions on our behalf.'

Speaking about the Russians who are staging protests against the war and taking risk of getting 15 years in jail time, 'to stop this senseless war,' she stressed that 'we all don't want war, we want peace!!!'

Earlier, Caprice urged her Instagram followers to help donate supplies to the Ukrainian refugees. Posting photos of herself donating to those in need, she asked her fans to help. She termed the attack by Russia 'disgusting and upsetting' and expressed gratitude to those that had donated for their 'kindness in these dark hours.'