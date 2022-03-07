Ukraine War: Brazil Politician Makes 'Disgusting' Sexist Remarks on Ukrainian Women Refugees in Leaked Recording

A Brazilian politician came under fire for his sexist remarks on refugee Ukrainian women. During a recent trip to the war-torn nation, the right-wing politician allegedly called the Ukrainian women fleeing the country as 'easy' and 'goddesses.' SÃ£o Paulo Congressman, Arthur do Val, was on a diplomatic mission last week to witness the war situation first-hand when he made the comments.

The 35-year-old politician came under fire after the Brazilian media leaked secret recordings of him discussing the trip in a vile manner. Do Val faced so much condemnation for his crude comments that he had to suspend his campaign running for SÃ£o Paulo's governor.

"I've just crossed the border on foot between Ukraine and Slovakia. Bro, I swear to you. I've never seen anything like it in terms of beautiful girls. The refugee queue, it's like 200 meters long or more of just total goddesses," Do Val was heard saying, according to The Guardian.

'Better than Queue Outside Brazil's Best Nightclub'

He also described the long queue of refugee Ukrainian women as better than the 'queue outside Brazil' best nightclub.' "It's some incredible s**t. The queue outside Brazil's best nightclub doesn't come close to the refugee queue here," he said.

Do Val further called Ukrainian women 'easy because they were poor.' According to Brazilian media, Do Val even made derogatory remarks about security guards at the border of Ukraine and Slovakia, too. "Just unbelievable, dude. As soon as this war's over, I'm coming back," he was heard saying.

Lack of Water made him 'Talk Nonsense'

After receiving flak for his 'careless comments,' Do Val blamed tiredness, a lack of water, and access to a shower for his atrocity, saying that he was 'over-excited' and 'talked nonsense.'

According to The Guardian, the wife of Ukraine's former ambassador to Brazil slammed the politician and said, "Show some respect, you punk." A petition online demanding for Do Val's suspension from the Brazilian parliament has already gotten more than 56,000 signatures.