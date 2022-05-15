Ukraine Says it Has Won Battle of Kharkiv; Zelensky Praises Liberation as Russian Troops Forced to Leave City

Ukraine has won the battle of Kharkiv, Kyvi claimed as Russian troops faced massive losses and were forced to leave the country's second largest city. Kharkiv, which lies nearly 31 miles (50km) from Russia's border, had faced massive bombardment from the early days of the war.

Russia now is focusing on the withdrawal of its troops from Kharkiv. Ukrainian General Staff has revealed that the enemy's main efforts are focused on ensuring the withdrawal of its units from the city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine Military Prevented Russian Troops From Encircling Kharkiv

Kyiv's forces have claimed that they prevented Russian troops from encircling Kharkiv and finally forced them to leave the city.

President Vladimir Zelensky has praised Ukraine's victory in Kharkiv, pointing out that the gradual liberation of the Kharkiv region proves that "we will not leave anyone to the enemy", according to Al Jazeera.

Fighting is intensifying in Ukraine's east as Russia remains focused on Donbas, concentrating its forces in the region.

Meanwhile, an American think tank has confirmed the development in Kharkiv. The Study of War underlined that Russian units have generally not attempted to hold ground against counterattacking Ukrainian forces over the past several days, with a few exceptions.

Russia Could Replace Troops With Mercenaries

The think tank also said that Ukraine appears to have won the battle of Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces prevented Russian troops from encircling, let alone seizing Kharkiv, and then expelled them from around the city, as they did to Russian forces attempting to seize Kyiv.

But the think tank estimated that Russia could be withdrawing some forces and can replace them with other mercenaries.

Currently, Ukraine controls nearly 25 miles to the east of the city which stretches to the Siverskyi Donets river.

But Russia has continued its attack in north of Kyiv as villages six miles from the city are still witnessing massive bombarding. Firefighters doused smouldering wreckage in Dergachi after what local officials said was an overnight Russian missile attack on the House of Culture, used to distribute aid.

Local officials have claimed that Firefighters doused smouldering wreckage in Dergachi following Russian missile attack on the House of Culture.