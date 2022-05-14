Ukraine Admits Losing More Troops at Frontline Than Earlier in War, Urges US to Provide F-16s

Ukraine has admitted that currently it's losing more troops at the frontline than earlier in the war. Lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova has urged the US to provide air support, stressing that the situation on the battlefield is worse than in the early days of the war.

Ustinova underlined that a large number of Ukrainian troops are losing their lives in the war. "We keep losing many more men now than it was at the beginning of the war," she said at a German Marshall Fund roundtable in Washington on Friday pointing out that it's hell on the frontlines right now.

Ustinova Aks For Fighter Jets

The lawmaker had also urged Washington to provide fighter jets and air defense systems to Ukraine amid the deteriorating situation.

She emphasized that the war has changed and Soviet-era MiG fighter jets are not useful to Ukraine.

Ustinova revealed that Ukraine needs the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Paladin self-propelled howitzers, and fighter jets like the F-16s in order to effectively counter Russia, and called on the US to begin training Ukrainian pilots to use such jets, according to CNN.

Ukraine Wants More Western Weapons

Meanwhile, leading Ukrainian civil society activist Daria Kaleniuk claimed that Kyiv can not win this war with Soviet equipment as they won't get ammunition for this. Kaleniuk also highlighted that it's difficult for Ukraine to win this war as Russia has more troops when compared to Ukrainian forces.

Ustinova and Kaleniuk were in the US this week to garner more help for Ukraine. The two believe that the Biden administration lacks the political will to take the decision to send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

They also maintained that if the US had supplied Howitzers two months ago, Ukraine could have saved Mariupol and other key cities.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and third parties estimate the losses among Russian troops are the greatest, according to Forbes.